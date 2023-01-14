Happy Birthday Salman Ali: Jai He to Awara, Watch Top Songs by the Indian Idol 10 Winner

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SALMAN ALI: Hailing from a small town in Haryana, singer Salman Ali came to Mumbai with a dream to make his family proud, who have made a living off singing for the past four generations. He first rose to fame by participating in the singing reality TV show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2011, where he became the first runner-up.

However, his music career took a turning point when he returned to participate in the 10th season of Indian Idol and effortlessly won the winner’s trophy. Ever since then, he has lent his vocals to several Bollywood songs.

Today, the musician is celebrating his birthday. To mark the special occasion here’s taking a look at some of his songs.

Jai He

Invoking the true spirit of patriotism, Jai He, is a melodious track from the action movie Satellite Shankar that chronicles an extraordinary life of an Indian soldier. Crooned by Salman Ali, the song was penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Sandeep Shirodkar. The poignant lyrics of Jai He aptly moves the viewers and makes an attempt to bring the nation together.

Awara

Capturing the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan’s cop Chulbul Robinhood Pandey and his love interest Saiee Manjrekar in Dabangg 3, Awara is a song made for die-hard lovers. Sung by Salman Ali in collaboration with Muskaan, the lyrics of Awara revolve around falling irrevocably in love. Penned by Sameer Anjaan and Sajid, the track was composed by Sajid-Wajid.

Teri Meri Kahani remix

The remix of the song Teri Meri Kahani has received vocals by Himesh Reshammiya in collaboration with Ranu Mondal. Notably, all the alaaps in the track are given by the Indian Idol season 10 winner Salman Ali. The song features in the music list of Himesh Reshammiya starrer Bollywood musical drama flick, Happy Hardy and Heer.

Naina Lahoo

Naina Lahoo is a heart-breaking number from the action-drama flick Sayonee starring Tanmay Ssingh and Musskan Sethi in the lead roles. The intense lyrics of the song aptly captures the protagonist’s struggle of reuniting with his lover. Sung by Salman Ali, it is Joy and Anjan who composed the music, while Yash Eshwari penned the lyrics.

Aashiquii Kaa Gum

Aashiquii Kaa Gum features in Himesh Reshammiya’s fifth studio album. While the music and lyrics are given by Reshammiya himself, it is crooned by singer Salman Ali. The song is sure to take you through a journey of painful love, which is bitter-sweet yet magical.

