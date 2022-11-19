Harry Styles Breaks Up With Olivia Wilde After 2 Years of Dating

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are parting ways after two years of dating. It’s a “very amicable" decision as Harry Styles is still touring and is now going abroad, while Olivia is focusing on her kids and her work in LA, according to a report.

A source told PEOPLE.com that the two are still very close friends but right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.

Wilde and Styles have had to deal with drama related to the premiere of their movie Don’t Worry Darling during the course of their relationship, specifically recurrent rumours that Wilde and the movie’s leading lady, Florence Pugh, were at odds. The report also states that “the public pressure on them has been difficult and they have had ups and downs throughout the relationship." In September, 40 members of the crew and production team were moved to issue a statement in response to the never-ending rumours.

They first became romantically linked in January 2021, when they were photographed holding hands at Harry’s manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding. As time passed, the couple became more open about going out together, with Olivia occasionally spotted in the audience at Harry’s concerts, but they remained tight-lipped about their personal lives.

Olivia was previously engaged to actor Jason Sudeikis, with whom she has a daughter, Daisy, 6 and a son, Otis, 8. After Harry joined the cast of Don’t Worry Darling, news broke that she and the Ted Lasso star had quietly ended their nine-year relationship.

In a December 2020 interview with Vogue, Olivia described how she and the film’s costume designer Arianne Phillips “did a little victory dance" when they learned Harry had agreed to join the project, which she also directed.

Olivia said at the time, “I’m really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don’t care." Olivia defined the One Direction alum as a man “truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity" with a “real appreciation for fashion and style."

It is however important to note that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde have not officially spoken about their breakup as of yet.

