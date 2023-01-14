Hina Khan's Fans Distribute Food To Needy As Actress Completes 14 Years In Showbiz Industry

From gaining immense popularity as the evergreen Akshara on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to representing India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan has experienced a glorious journey in the entertainment industry. The actress has now completed 14 years of a successful career as an actor. And, guess what? Her fans decided to celebrate this special occasion in a memorable way.

Aware of the fact that Hina has always maintained a no-gift policy from her fans, fans took a different route this time and invested in food boxes to hand out to the underprivileged. Yes, you read it right. Several of Hina Khan’s fans in Mumbai recently distributed food boxes to the needy. The food boxes had ‘with love from 14 beautiful years of Hina Khan’ written on it. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Hina Khan rose to fame after she played the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She then participated in Bigg Boss 11 and won everyone’s hearts. Last year, Hina was also seen in a Bollywood drama titled Country of Blind.

Hina will be next seen in Adeeb Rais’ series - Seven One. She will be seen as a police officer named Radhika Shroff in the show. Sharing her experience of playing a cop for the first time, Hina Khan earlier told IANS, “I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn’t have any makeup on and didn’t have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”

