Hrithik Roshan Opens Up on Vikram Vedha Box Office Failure, Says 'It Doesn't Have Sex Appeal...'

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan recently shared the screen space together for Pushkar-Gayathri’s ‘Vikram Vedha’. The film was officially a remake of the 2017 Tamil film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi which also goes by the same name. While the original film was massive hit and broke all box office records, the remake received mixed reviews from audience and critics alike. The film didn’t fare well at the box office either.

Looking back to the same, Hrithik recently told Galatta Plus that the film might have been too ‘celebral’ for his core fanbase. Elaborating further he said, “It is a film that does not make you cry; it doesn’t have the heart of a Super 30, it doesn’t have the sex appeal of a War, it doesn’t have the song and dance of Bang Bang. It’s cerebral.”

The ‘Super 30’ actor opined that his fans perhaps are obsessed with his star image and don’t want him to step out of the same. Hence, he has decided to ‘recalibrate’ after the film’s ‘commercial disappointment’. “Vikram Vedha released, and it didn’t fare well at the box office at all. And the feedback that I got was… of course, there are different parts of me that are conflicted about what I should learn from this, and I think it’ll dawn on me much later, but right now I know that it is not, maybe, something that people like to see me do. Maybe I’m not allowed to do roles where I’m not catering to my fans who want to see me in a certain film, with a certain backdrop, in a certain way. If I choose to do those kind of films, I have to treat them different, as in myself — economically, budget-wise, cost-wise.”

Hrithik then went on to say that from next time onwards, he would think twice before taking up a role. “I will think twice before doing a role which does not cater to the fans, but of course, when I hear a story, the actor in me takes precedence, and I always say yes if I can’t say no. But there is a part of me that is aware, that maybe the way to go is films like War and Fighter, and try to find the artist in me within these spaces. I’m also hopeful that this might not be the reason, that this was not a film that was meant for a Rs 300 crore box office. I just have to recalibrate."

Meanwhile on the work front, Hrithik will soon be seen in ‘Fighter’ where he would be reuniting with War director Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone. Touted to be one of a kind aerial action entertainer, Fighter has been slated for a 2024 release.

