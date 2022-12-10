Hrithik Roshan Recalls Rakesh Roshan Was Against Him Becoming An Actor, Here's The Reason

Hrithik Roshan was phenomenal in Pushkar-Gayathri’s directorial Vikram Vedha. Despite an underwhelming performance at the Box Office, the actor was hailed for his dark and surreal portrayal of a gangster. Now, the actor who is currently in Jeddah to attend the Red Sea International Film Festival, has opened up about how his father Rakesh Roshan was hesitant for him to get into the showbiz business.

While speaking with Variety, the Koi Mil Gaya star shared, “My father was against me coming into films because of the struggle that he had to go through. He struggled very hard for 20 years and did not want me to go through what he went through. I wanted to prove myself because I grew up with a really bad stutter and this was my one chance to look and feel normal."

The actor’s struggle with speech impediment eventually resulted in him starting a foundation to aid differently-abled children. He stated, “What this did for me was equalize every one of us in my head. I see myself in every single human being I meet, which makes me able to connect with people very easily. It makes me very empathetic, very tolerant and patient.”

Hrithik Roshan had previously spoken about dealing with stuttering and how it impacted him mentally. He had told Indian Express, “Unfortunately, it’s one of those handicaps that is made fun of. Especially kids, you can’t blame them but they end up being mean because it looks funny. So the childhood of a person suffering from a problem like this is pure hell… you have to go through all those little moments of hell,"

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hrithik will be next seen in the action-thriller film, Fighter, along with Deepika Padukone. The shooting of the film is currently underway in Assam.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here