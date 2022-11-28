IFFI 2022: Pushkar and Gayatri's Tamil Crime Thriller Vadhandhi Screened At The Mega Film Festival

Prime Video’s upcoming Tamil crime thriller, Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie was screened at the ongoing 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday. Much like its title Vadhandhi, which means rumours, the show takes you into the world of young and beautiful Velonie, played by debutante, Sanjana, whose story is riddled with rumours. A troubled but determined cop, played by S.J. Suryah, finds himself caught in the web of lies but is hell-bent on finding the truth.

The screening was preceded by an interaction with the creative producers Pushkar and Gayatri; writer, director and creator Andrew Louis; lead actor SJ Suryah and debutante actor Sanjana, who plays the titular role in the series. They shared with the audience, interesting anecdotes about the making of the series, and the reach of local content worldwide.

“IFFI is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia, and it is very exciting for us to be showcasing our next project, Vadhandhi at the festival, just a few days before its worldwide premiere on Prime Video. A platform such as IFFI, helps us take this gripping crime drama to a wider audience. Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie is our second collaboration with Prime Video, and we firmly believe that we have found a great partner in them as we share the vision of creating content, not just for the Indian audience, but for viewers worldwide,” Pushkar and Gayatri said.

Sharing more about Vadhandhi – The Fable of Velonie, the writer, director and creator of the series Andrew Louis added, “I am elated to present my work to such a wide audience through Prime Video and look forward to its worldwide premiere on 2nd December. Besides the twists, turns and thrills of this whodunnit crime thriller, Vadhandhi is thought-provoking and will connect with viewers on an emotional level. To be able to give this eminent audience at IFFI, a first look of this story and to witness their reactions, is even more exciting for me. Being here today is truly an honour.”

SJ Suryah, lead actor of Vadhandhi also shared, “I am excited to be at IFFI for the showcase of my streaming debut and to witness the audience’s reactions to it here. I cannot think of a better way to enter the world of streaming, than with Vadhandhi on Prime Video, with the support of a brilliant team including Pushkar and Gayatri, Andrew Louis, and the power-packed star cast. I am counting days for the worldwide premiere on 2nd December, and I am sure audiences are going to binge-watch this series, as soon as it launches. I am confident that this thrilling, yet emotional story will resonate with audiences the world over.”

Vadhandhi – Fable of Velonie will be available on Prime Video for worldwide audiences starting 2nd December. The 8-episode Tamil crime thriller will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

