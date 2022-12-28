India Release of Fawad Khan's The Legend of Maula Jatt Stalled Indefinitely: Report

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was set to return to India with his new film, almost six years after his appearance in Karan Johar’s film ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ created a furore and political turmoil. Fawad’s new film, titled The Legend of Maula Jatt and also starring Raees actress Mahira Khan, was likely to be released on the big screen in India this Friday.

However, the release has been stalled indefinitely. A source close to the development revealed, “Zee Studios had already acquired a clearance for The Legend Of Maula Jatt from the Central Board of Film Certification. But on Monday the CBFC recalled the film."

It is not clear whether the censor certificate given to The Legend Of Maula Jatt has been revoked. However, the release on December 30 has been put off indefinitely, reported Bollywood Hungama.

The film was released in Pakistan on October 13 this year and became the highest-grossing Pakistani film of all time. Directed by Bilal Lashari, ‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is an adaptation of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt and producers have said it is neither a remake nor a sequel.

The Legend Of Maula Jatt was one of the most anticipated Pakistani films that featured seasoned actors like Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan and Humaima Malik. Not only did it become the highest-grossing Pakistani film but had also created hype in multiple countries owing to its wide release.

Both Fawad and Mahira enjoy a sizeable fan following in India because of their drama ‘Humsafar’. The last Pak film to get a theatrical release in India was the 2011 film ‘Bol’ starring Mahira.

(With IANS inputs)

