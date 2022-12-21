Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Actor Ayaz Khan Welcomes Baby Girl, Names Her Dua

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na and Dil Mill Gaye star Ayaz Khan and his wife Jannat welcomed a baby girl on December 21. The actor confirmed the news in an interview with ETimes. The actor also revealed that the couple has named their daughter Dua. Isn’t it a beautiful name!

Speaking with the publication, Ayaz said, “I can’t believe that I have become a father… it’s crazy. Initially, it felt as if I was holding someone else’s baby, like a friend’s child (laughs!). To be honest, the feeling took some time to sink in."

“Our daughter is adorable. It’s so strange that you are so worried while holding someone else’s newborn but when it is your own, it comes so naturally to you — holding the baby and cradling her. You know you will be fine and won’t hurt the baby. It’s a feeling that can’t be explained. You have to experience it to understand what it is. It’s amazing!” he added.

Talking about the name Dua, Ayaz said, “Both of us agreed on the name instantly. I have a ‘Jannat’ in my life, so, what better name than ‘Dua’ for our daughter. It’s apt.”

Ayaz and Jannat had an arranged marriage. They welcomed their daughter five years after their wedding. The actor explained that they wanted to take their time to get to know each other before taking a dive into parenthood. It was back in September 30 that Ayaz announced he and his wife are expecting their first baby.

Sharing a picture of Jannat flaunting her baby bump and the pregnancy glow, Ayaz wrote, “Our greatest adventure is about to begin !! Baby Khan is coming soon✨ We are over the moon to be entering this new chapter of our life Our family will grow by two little feet Allah has been soo good to usThank you @vivanbhathena_official for capturing our happiness soo well."

