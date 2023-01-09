Janhvi Kapoor Demands Fee Higher Than Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur for Her South Debut: Report

South cinema has been gaining prominence for the last two-three years. Much of Bollywood is intrigued by its popularity. Many young actors want to be a part of that industry. Previously, Mrunal Thakur and Alia Bhatt garnered a great deal of praise for their performances in Sita Ramam and RRR, respectively. Reports suggest that Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has been approached for two projects in the south film industry. One of them features Jr. NTR, the RRR actor. According to recent reports, the actress has demanded a hefty fee that exceeds the per-film salaries of established actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur.

It is rumoured that she has requested a sum higher than what Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are asking for after the successes of Sita Ramam and Pushpa. Mrunal and Rashmika have increased their signing fees to Rs. 1 crore and Rs. 5 crore, respectively.

The information was first shared in a report by Track Tollywood which said that Janhvi Kapoor was asking for more money than the other successful actresses in the league. The total sum is still unknown.

During the pandemic-induced lockdown, contrary to the usual practise of watching movies in theatres, most people had to shift to OTT platforms for their daily dose of entertainment. This exposed viewers to a variety of viewing possibilities, especially from cultures they had little or no prior exposure to before. Since then, the need to experiment with different genres made south movies and the industry's leading performers well-known to households across India.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor received a tonne of positive responses for her most recent film, Mili in 2022. The film, which has been directed by Mathukutty Xavier, was an adaptation of the Malayalam film Helen. It was produced by her father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Mili also starred Sunny Kaushal, Manoj Pahwa and Hasleen Kaur.

Janhvi Kapoor will also appear in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. The duo have completed most of the shooting for the film. She also has Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, in which she will co-star with Rajkummar Rao. They have previously worked together in Roohi.

