Jennifer Coolidge Makes Hilarious 'Oscar' Blunder While Presenting Golden Globes Award; Deets Inside

Actress Jennifer Coolidge was on the stage for the Golden Globes awards to present the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV musical/comedy or drama category. The Legally Blonde star had a hilarious moment right after she joked about being nervous. She said she had nearly not accepted the task out of the fear of falling on her face due to the “over-waxed floors".

While her biggest nightmare was pronouncing people’s names wrong, it came true. But in a twisted way. As she presented the award to actor Tyler James Williams for Abbott Elementary, the actress went on to call the Globe the “Oscar”. She did correct herself right after in a nervous stutter as Jennifer said, “Oh, no, no, wait, Golden Globes." Check it out here:

Before making this mistake, that had the audience in stitches. Jennifer Coolidge talked about how she was asked to present this particular award at the show. She mentioned receiving a phone call from someone affiliated with the show. The actor went on to say, “I said, ‘Oh my god, that is such an honor. Thank you. Thank you so much. Yes, I would love to.’ And I hung up on her.” That bit was hilarious in itself. But the actress went on to add, “And then I thought about it for a little bit, and I just had a complete anxiety attack,” the “A Cinderella Story.”

She did end up calling the person back, for anyone wondering. Primarily to share her fears of the floors. The replay she heard was “Jennifer, then why don't you just wear a pair of crocs.” It might seem like an alright deal to any other person, but not to Jenifer Coolidge. The moment was more than just standing on to Golden Globes 2023 stage. It was about her outfit. “Well, are you kidding me with my Dolce & Gabbana dress, all those crazy Italians would lose their minds,” she said.

The Golden Globes 2023 brought more than just a hilarious fumble for Jennifer Coolidge. The 61-year-old went on to win the Best Supporting Actress award for a TV limited series, for White Lotus. If her presentation speech was hilarious, it was nothing compared to her acceptance speech. Yet her sincerity shined through as the actress thanked the various directors she has worked with not only on White Lotus but throughout her career.

While, from home, SS Rajamouli's RRR track Naatu Naatu won the Best Song award, becoming the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe trophy.

