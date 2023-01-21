Karisma Kapoor Has Always Been the 90's Baby; Here's the Proof

After treating her Instagram family to glimpses of her “fam-jam," Karisma Kapoor seems to be walking down memory lane. A few hours back she dropped a 90s picture of herself that broke the internet. It made the 90s kids nostalgic. While posting the picture, she wrote, “90’s baby! What’s your 90’s jam?” Agree or not, the 90’s era has its own vibe and its own aura, be it in terms of fashion or cinema. Big wavy hair, bold lips, and no bushy brows were some major fashion keynotes. Talking about the picture that Karisma posted, has all of it like long messy wavy hair, bold lips, and thin eyebrows. She looks absolutely beautiful in a black turtle neck top, flaunting her sharp jawline.

Within just a few hours, the picture received so much love in the comments section. One of the fans commented, “My 90’s jam is an album of Raja Babu, it’s absolute fun,” while another commented, “My jam from the 90s is Govishma my Lolo and Chichi love you both and miss you so much.” One more complimented her style statement and said, “Miss that look and dressing of yours.” While one more declared her the queen of Bollywood and said, “You are always a queen of Bollywood. Lots of love.”

Talking about her film career, the actress has been treating her fans with her acting skills for over 3 decades. She was last seen on the big screen playing a cameo role of herself in the film Zero stared Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. Later, she finally made her comeback as a main lead character in the web series Mentalhood premiered on Zee5.

Now the diva is making headlines for the neo-noir crime drama Brown - The First Case, based on the book ‘City Of Death,’ by Abheek Barua. Along with 15 other titles, the film has been chosen for this year’s prestigious Berlinale Series Market Selects. And the actress is overjoyed to share the news with the rest of the world.

Sharing it on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Brown our upcoming neo-noir thriller becomes the only Indian web series at this year’s ‘Berlinale Series Market’! We couldn’t be happier!"

The series, directed by Abhinay Deo of ‘Delhi Belly,’ is about Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower suffering from survivor’s guilt. The protagonists must deal with a serial killer who is unstoppable. The Neo-noir series captures “the existential angst of these investigators who are on the precipice of an abyss, that’s their life". It also explores themes of insignificance, addiction, depression, corruption, and deception.

