Karisma Kapoor To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan at FIFA 2022 Finale? Her Latest Post Has Us Excited

Karisma Kapoor has flown off to Qatar like many other celebs who are there to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022 finale between Argentina and France that is bound to take place at 8:30 today. But since there’s still time for that, the Raja Hindustani actress has been exploring Qatar and that’s evident from all her social media updates, the latest being a picture of herself in a ‘chic’ avatar. As of now, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan and more have reached Doha, Qatar, to witness the final match. It is likely that the actress will reunite with her Dil Toh Pagal Hai co-star SRK.

On Sunday, Karisma took to her Instagram handle to share a snap of herself dressed in a sweatshirt and baggy pants along with black shades and a matching cap to complete her look. As she leaned against a glass railing, one could see the bewitching backdrop drenched in shades of blue skies, blue ocean waters and the Qatar cityscape in the distance. She wrote in the caption, “Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies.” As for her Instagram stories, the actress teased the pictures of the scenery as well as another picture of herself from a beach shack with the title ‘finals tonight’.

Fans were quick to take note of her excitement as they complimented the actress and even inquired about which team she was supporting. One of the fans wrote, “Positive vibes, blue skies and hot guys. Any footballers catch your eyes Lolo?" Another one commented, “Love your easy, breezy style of dressing. Always a good dresser!" Someone also said, “You are looking so gorgeous (with fire emoji)".

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut in ZEE5’s 2020 web series Mentalhood. Apart from this, she has also appeared as a guest judge on multiple reality TV shows including Super Dancer: Chapter 4, Dance Indian Dance 7, and more. Now the actress will be seen in director Abhinay Deo’s web series, Brown. While little is known about the plot of the project, Brown will also see the OTT debut of veteran actress Helen.

