Kartik Aaryan: Freddy was Indeed a Very Tough Character, But I Enjoyed Achieving the Intensity

This year has been a successful one for the emerging actor Kartik Aaryan. After enjoying the success of his mega-blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has basked in heaps of praise from both audiences and critics for his portrayal of Freddy. As described by some critics, Kartik Aaryan has delivered the best performance of his career in Freddy where he has pulled off a layered and intense role with a certain ease.

Talking about the success of Freddy, Kartik Aaryan says “I am extremely overjoyed by the kind of response I have been receiving for Freddy. It was indeed a very tough character that had come my way but I enjoyed the process of achieving the intensity. This is something I always like to experiment with my characters and I am glad that the audience is loving the performance and accepted Freddy, the way we really wanted this character to come out. As an actor in me, it feels truly amazing to know that people are accepting me in this shade too as I tried my hand at this genre for the first time."

In one of his recent interviews with News18, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor had said,"I wasn’t concerned about how the audience would react to my role. They’re very smart. We had released a mini clip from the film which was about 45 seconds to one minute long, but they picked up small things from it and really enjoyed them. I was glad that they took notice of those things because I also look at films like an audience. I too like being shocked and thrilled,”

Besides Freddy, Kartik Aaryan has an interesting lineup of films ahead of him. He will be seen in Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. He also has Captain India with Hansal Mehta in the pipeline. He has also been roped in to play the lead in Anurag Basu’s Aashiqui 3 and a prominent role in the much-awaited sequel Hera Pheri 3.

