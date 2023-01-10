Kartik Aaryan Gives Up His Salary for Shehzada, Turns Producer for the Film Due to THIS Reason?

After marking his presence in 2022 with two of the most successful films of the year Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Freddy, Kartik Aaryan is all set to recreate the magic in 2023 especially with his upcoming film Shehzada that will feature the actor in a full-fledged commercial-action role. While the teaser for the same was unveiled last year, Shehzada which is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, is expected to herald a new phase in Kartik’s career. Now as per new development, Kartik Aaryan has donned the producer’s cap for Shehzada which is slated to release next month.

If a report in Bollywood Hungama is to be believed, while Kartik’s decision to bankroll the film came out of the blue, it was mostly because of a financial crisis that could have hampered the production of the film. The source stated, “It wasn’t planned or anything. It is the early days for Kartik to turn producer. He has just started his career as an actor. But then, the unexpected happened. Shehzada encountered a financial crisis and if someone did not step in at that moment, the project would have been stalled.”

The source also added, “Kartik offered to forego his remuneration. That’s when the other producers offered to have him on board as a producer." Needless to say, it’s quite a turn of events for Kartik Aaryan who has come a long way from being the producers favourite to headlining that department in his own stride. Besides Kartik Aaryan, the other producers on board for the film consists of Bhushan Kumar, Aman Gill, Allu Aravind and Krishnan Kumar.

Helmed by Rohit Dhawan, Varun Dhawan’s elder brother popularly known for films like Desi Boyz and Dishoom, Shehzada would also feature Kriti Sanon as the female lead along with Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedkar, Ankur Rathee and Sunny Hinduja.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here