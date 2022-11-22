Kushal Tandon Says 'OTT Gives An Actor Better Exposure and Chance To Explore'

After being a part of various popular television shows, Kushal Tandon has now worked extensively in web series too. In a recent interview, the Bebaakee actor talked about moving to OTT from TV and shared that there is no specific reason behind the shift. He also clarified that he has not quit television and might sign a show depending upon the subject and the script.

“The reason I shifted to OTT platform was that I got a chance to work in a different kind of story, moreover web series are quite quick, work-wise. There is no specific agenda not to do TV. If something good is offered to me I will surely do it, I have not quit television," Tandon told E-Times.

However, the Ek Hazaro Mein Mere Behna Hai actor also mentioned that OTT shows/films offer more exposure to an actor in comparison to television. “It gives an actor better exposure and chance to explore more. Television does not have the kind of content right now, that I am looking for as an actor but if a good finite show that is for six months or one-year duration is offered to me on TV in the future, I will surely take up that project and not a show that goes endlessly," he added.

Kushal Tandon further explained that content is the ultimate winner and so, be it OTT or television content is what matters for the audience. “Web series have good content that really matters over anything else. Even audiences are really smart these days as they have been exposed to the really good stuff on OTT platforms, especially post-pandemic. For them content is the king," the actor shared.

The 37-year-old actor concluded by saying, “It is not only youngsters but also the generation of moms has moved to watch web series. Even my mom does not watch television, she rather prefers some good web series. There is a major shift towards OTT these days."

Read all the Latest Showsha News here