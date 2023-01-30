The announcement of Ektaa R Kapoor’s upcoming cult classic Love Sex aur Dhokha 2 on Bigg Boss 16 undoubtedly left the audience in an absolute surprise as the content czarina was seen opening various unknown facts about the film. As the audience got to know that one story is based on the format of Bigg Boss, the other is said to be inspired by a gamer. Having left the audience in a jungle of thoughts about this gamer, it is now being said that this story might be inspired by Carry Minati. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

The young internet sensation, Ajay Nagar is profoundly famous as Carry Minati, his virtual name. Carry Minati gained popularity when his roast video titled “YouTube vs TikTok - The End" caused controversy on YouTube India. The video was widely seen by the audience but was removed by YouTube for violations against the platform’s terms of service, citing reasons such as cyberbullying and harassment. It is being said that this maybe one of the reasons that Ektaa choose to pick up his story in the film.

Moreover, the film has been in talks much before it went on the floors and if it’s going to be based on the life of Carry Minati then it would be interesting to see who plays his role on the screen.

For the unversed, Love, Sex Aur Dhoka was Dibakar Banerjee’s third film from his filmography after Khosla Ka Ghosla and Oye Lucky Lucky Oye. The anthology-found-footage drama was jointly bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and it featured Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri, and Ashish Sharma. The film was critically appreciated and was also a box office hit in the year 2010.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here