Masaba Gupta’s secret wedding with Satyadeep Misra came as a surprise to the entire Bollywood fraternity. The fashion designer married her co-star at an intimate ceremony in Goa with her close friends and family in attendance. While reacting to a bundle of dreamy photos from the wedding, Masaba’s industry friends, fans and well wishers dropped in congratulatory wishes.

One of Masaba’s closest friends Rhea Kapoor dropped in a bundle of heart-eyes emoji. Meanwhile, Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Love love love ♥️♾️”. “Congratulations Mas and Sattu!!!! Wishing you both happiness, togetherness & tons and tons of peace. Love ❤️,” read Vikrant Massey’s message. Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Congratulations Masaba and Sattu! ”. Anil Kapoor, Shibani Dandekar, Bhumi Pednekar also took to the comments section and wrote, “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”. Dia Mirza, Vishal Dadlani, Sussanne Khan, Ananya Panday, Mira Kapoor sent in their love too.

On sharing the photos, Masaba wrote a heartfelt caption which read, “Married my ocean of calm,this morning.Here’s to many many lifetimes of love,peace,stability & most importantly laughter. And thanks for letting me pick the caption - this is gonna be great! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Reportedly, Masaba had a court ceremony with Satyadeep. The dup met on the sets of her Netflix show Masaba Masaba. This is also the second marriage for both Masaba and Satyadeep. While Masaba was previously married to producer Madhu Mantena from 2015-2019, Satyadeep had married Aditi Rao Hydari many years ago before their divorce.

In an interview with Vogue, the fashion designer shared, “We had a simple court marriage. The idea was to keep it very small and in the presence of our immediate family. We wanted it to be very intimate because we felt that was the right thing to do and we will not be celebrating in a big way going forward. However, there will be a party with close friends and family about 80–85 people who’ve had a meaningful relationship with Satyadeep and me."

When asked about having an intimate wedding, she shared, “The idea of choosing something intimate was because we’re both conscious of not wasting ridiculous amounts of money. We are extremely private people and we want to be in the presence of family and loved ones for memorable days like these. We’ve both been there before and we saw that it doesn’t make sense to do things that stress you out on such an important day. This is truly a private moment for both of us, and more than anything, we wanted to enjoy it. I think the mistake couples sometimes make is that it becomes more about the outward validation of what you’re doing to please people. I didn’t want any of that. We both didn’t. We wanted to make this about ourselves”.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here