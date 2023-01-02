Malayalam Director Omar Lulu Withdraws His Film Nalla Samayam From Theatres, Here's Why

Malayalam director Omar Lulu has withdrawn his latest movie Nalla Samayam from theatres, the filmmaker confirmed. The decision to pull down his film from the theatres came after the Kerala Excise Department registered a case against him and the producer of the movie under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic and Substances Act and Abkari Act.

In his Facebook post, Omar Lulu confirmed, “We are withdrawing the movie Nalla Samayam from theatres. We will decide the rest according to the court order.” The film was released on December 30. The film was given an A certificate.

For the unversed, a case was filed against the trailer of Nalla Samayam. Excise officials said that the film promotes the use of narcotic substances and also showed how to use the drug MDMA. The excise department registered the case against the film on December 30 based on a complaint. According to excise officials, the trailer promotes the use of narcotic substances and also showed how to use MDMA. The officials added that the trailer shows that usage of the product will give more energy and there was no statutory warning. Excise officials had issued notice to the director and the producer.

Nalla Samayam stars Irshad Ali, Vijeesh (Noolunda), and Shalu Rahim in the lead. The film also stars five new faces. These include Neena Madhu, Nora John, and Gayathri Shankar. Nalla Samayam marks Omar Lulu’s fifth film. The director made his debut with Happy Wedding in 2016, followed by Chunkzz. However, he became a household name with Oru Adaar Love. The movie featured the viral song Manikya Malaraya Poovi, starring Priya Prakash Varrier and Roshan Abdul Rahoof. The song dubbed Priya as the ‘winking girl’.

