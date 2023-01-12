Marathi Actor-Director Mahesh Kothare Releases His Autobiography, 'Damn It Aani Barach Kahi'

Mahesh Kothare is considered a revolutionary figure in the Marathi film industry. In his career spanning over two decades, the actor has worked in several Hindi as well as Marathi films. Known for his technical nuances and fantasy films, Mahesh Kothare has surely set a benchmark in the industry for actors as well as directors. Now, he has presented the inviolability document of his life in the form of an autobiography.

Mahesh Kothare has portrayed the fictional character of the inspector, Mahesh Jadhav in most of his films, and his catchphrase “Damn It!" is popular amongst Marathi audiences also he is usually referred to as “Damn It King." And now, the veteran actor has authored his autobiography which has hit the stores already.

Mahesh Kothare launched his autobiography titled “Damn It aani Barach Kahi" which means “Damn it and a lot more". The book was recently launched at Shivaji Mandir, Mumbai in the presence of some of the biggies of the Marathi industry including Sachin Pilgaokar and Nivedita Joshi-Saraf. Mahesh’s son and daughter-in-law Addinath Kothare and Urmilla Kothare also attended the event. Political bigwigs including Devendra Fadnavis also graced the event.

Earlier this month, Urmila Kothare shared a special post for her father-in-law and congratulated him for his autobiagraphy. “The year 2023 is going to start with something very special for us. Our inspiration, our strength and our only source of energy due to which our entire team’s engine runs, Shri Mahesh Kothare is finally ready to put his biography on paper after much persuasion from his team and family. And now we present to you the most sacred document of our life. Bringing – Mr Mahesh Kothare’s Autobiography “Damn It and Much More”. The book will hit the stalls on January 11,” she wrote.

Mahesh Kothare’s contribution to the Marathi and Hindi film industries has been great as an actor, director, and producer. He started his career as a child artist and acted in several popular movies such as Raja Aur Runk, Chhota Bhai, Mere Laal and Ghar Ghar Ki Kahani. The well-known Hindi song Tu Kitni Achhi Hain from the film Raja Aur Runk also features Mahesh as Master Mahesh. He also helmed Maratha cinema’s first 3D film, Zapatlela 2 in 2013. It was a sequel to 1993’s Zapatlela which, in turn, was a remake of the Hollywood horror film Child’s Play.

