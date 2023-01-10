Mark Mylod Opens Up About Finding Right Faces for The Menu, Says 'Good Things Come to Good Scripts'

The Menu director Mark Mylod recently opened up about finding the right actors for his new film. The film, which recently premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, stars Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Reed Birney, Judith Light, Paul Adelstein, Aimee Carrero, Arturo Castro, Rob Yang, Mark St. Cyr, and John Leguizamo.

The film revolves around a weekend escapade to a coastal island in the Pacific Northwest, where a couple joins several other guests to eat at an exclusive restaurant, Hawthorn. Here, the reclusive yet globally celebrated Chef Julian Slowik (played by Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a one-of-a-kind spread for his guests. Every course, immaculately served by Slowik’s army of servers, reveals deep secrets and unexpected dishes.

It is not easy to put together a film with several nuanced characters. However, The Menu serves just that with characters who are insufferable on the surface owing to their clichéd traits. This eventually unravels to reveal more complicated backstories and personalities that keep the film steaming with flavour. Director Mark Mylod, sharing his experience of finding the right faces, said, “I got really lucky with the cast, but there is an old adage that good things come to good scripts and this was certainly a case of that.”

Actor Nicholas Hoult, who plays a tourist in the film, shared his experience of being a part of the cast. “I was a huge fan of Mark and his ability to take a group of characters who are inherently unlikeable and get the audience to like them and enjoy being around them,” he said. “All of these characters are distasteful in many ways, but you also want to spend time with them and, in some weird way, root for them,” he added.

