MeToo: Ms Marvel Actor Mohan Kapur Accused Of Harassing 15-year Old, Details Inside

Mohan Kapur played Kamala Khan’s doting father in the seventh television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe titled Ms Marvel. The actor, who has been a prominent part of Indian films, has been accused of sexually harassing a 15-year old girl. The minor also claimed through her social media post that Mohan Kapur’s ex-partner was aware of it but still stayed mum about it. This allegation makes Mohan Kapur the latest addition in the #MeToo list.

In a series of tweets made by the victim on her Twitter handle, she claimed that Mohan Kapur had groomed her. Her tweets read, “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress and we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, and told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

Continuing about the harrowing ordeal, she added, “We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop and was depressed… I forgave him. But after that he continued to harass me… Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that @mohankapur was grooming me.”

The 15-year old revealed Mohan Kapur’s ex-partner was aware of his behaviour. She wrote, “His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was… She was aware that he was talking to me. When I met her in person, I told her everything that was happening. A year later I stopped talking to her after she started gaslighting me. I was so depressed about this situation… She told me how ‘I threw my baggage on her’… I really truly felt that this woman didn’t care at all for what @mohankapur was doing to me… I was so confused & depressed…. I’m not sure if it’s Stockholm syndrome or what but I kept on thinking that all of this was my fault… and kept on wanting to be his friend again. I kept on thinking that he really truly cared about me… but he didn’t."

She further added, “My depression got worst and I was planning to take my own life…. I kept on calling @mohankapur… he ignore my calls… and at times told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the bad person… he kept on saying that he can’t trust me…The last time I talked to @mohankapur was 2020 and I was crying… I said I really can’t take any of this anymore…. Hoping that he would apologize & understand the trauma he had cause (sic). Instead he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if….I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo.

Kapur is yet to react to the allegations.

