Milaap Zaveri Backs Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty Amid Cirkus Trolling, Says 'Before Giving Gyan...'

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus finally got released this week amid much anticipation. But the film didn’t quite open to everyone’s expectations. On its first day, the film could only mange to earn Rs 7.5cr, unlike all the previous films of Ranveer Singh that had opened with much better numbers. Moreover, the film has been panned by the critics and the audience. Now, filmmaker and writer Milaap Zaveri has come forward to defend Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty who are being brutally trolled by the netizens.

On Saturday, Milaap Zaveri took to his Twitter handle to pen his thoughts. His tweet read, “It is human to succeed and human to fail. Before rejoicing and giving gyan people should remember that one film doesn’t make or break Rohit Shetty. He has given non-stop SUPERHITS for more than a decade. Has revived cinemas in the pandemic last year. He is a Legend and will be back."

However, netizens were not impressed by Milaap Zaveri’s defence. One of them responded, “Absolutely, he will make a bigger comeback with S3 or G5 milap bhai. But that doesn’t mean one start lying about a bad film as bad and start calling it good. People who spend their time and money to watch a bad film has full right to bash it as well. Agree?" Another one said, “Agree. With time everyone needs to reinvent and evolve. As soon as the trailer dropped, it was evident the film was gonna tank."

Cirkus is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Besides Ranveer, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is loosely inspired by a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which were also adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Errors’.

