Miley Cyrus To Drop Her New Single 'Flowers' On Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth's Birthday

Miley Cyrus, who welcomed 2023 by hosting her NYE show with her godmother Dolly Parton, has announced the release of her new single. It has left her fans in shock as the date of release is no ordinary one and it has a connection with her ex-husband, actor Liam Hemsworth. The 30-year-old singer has confirmed that her new single Flowers will usher in a new era, and fans are already making assumptions about her upcoming album after noticing that the track will be released on January 13, which also happens to be her ex-husband’s 33rd birthday.

The US pop singer, who wed the actor in 2018 before divorcing him eight months later, posted a quick teaser of her forthcoming song Flowers on Twitter. A part of the song’s lyrics appeared in the caption, which led fans to speculate that she was referring to Liam Hemsworth. Cyrus can be heard singing: “I can love me better than you can / I can love me better baby”. Watch the video below.

NEW YEAR, NEW MILEY, NEW SINGLE. FLOWERS JANUARY 13. pic.twitter.com/GnaQCApxcp— Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) January 1, 2023

The timing of the release date did not go unnoticed by Cyrus’ nearly 40 million fans on Twitter. Many praised her for being a “boss lady," while others were less than pleased. One of the users wrote, “Nothing funnier than Miley Cyrus releasing on Liam Hemsworth’s birthday I know he’s gonna get dragged through filth wrecking ball 2.0 here we come”.

Nothing funnier than Miley Cyrus releasing on Liam Hemsworth birthday I know he’s gonna get dragged through filth wrecking ball 2.0 here we come— ★𝑹𝒆𝒂𝒍 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒐𝒗𝒆 𝑩𝒂𝒃𝒚 ★  (@DiscoEnigma92) December 31, 2022

Another user wrote, “Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better on Liam’s birthday?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got the nerve”.

Miley’s telling the world she can love herself better ON LIAM’S BIRTHDAY?! she definitely didn’t lie when she said she’s got nerve pic.twitter.com/Pp7fi5yuqa— 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒆𝒔 (@mileywrld) January 1, 2023

Miley Cyrus first began dating Hemsworth in 2009 while the two were co-starring in the much-acclaimed film The Last Song. They dated for a few years, even got engaged in 2012 before breaking up. By 2016, the couple reunited and by the end of 2018, they married each other. However, Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor officially called it quits eight months later.

