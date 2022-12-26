Mission Majnu Star Sidharth Malhotra Feels ‘Lucky to Romance So Many Women Onscreen’

The team of Mission Majnu unveiled their first song, Rabba Janda, yesterday (December 25) in Mumbai. The love ballad features the lead cast Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, who arrived at the launch event on a scooter and grabbed the attention of many. At the event, producer Amar Butala also revealed that it was Sidharth along with music composer Tanishk Bagchi, who introduced the song to the makers of the film. Reportedly, the actor heard the song and fell in love with it instantly. He thought the song was ideal for the film and beautifully portrayed the characters’ love story.

Sidharth, who has been a part of some chartbuster love songs like Ishq Wala Love (Student Of The Year; 2012), Ishq Bulaava (Hasee Toh Phasee; 2014), Galliyan (Ek Villain; 2014), Raataan Lambiyan and Ranjha (both from Shershaah; 2021), said that Rabba Janda is going to be yet another memorable addition to his body of work. Talking about it, he said, “This is the only love song in the film. We shot it months later [after shooting for the film]. Tanishk has done a great job. There’s Zee Music [onboard] again. I’ve done so much work with them whether it’s Kaala Chashmah or Thoda Thoda Pyaar.”

The music video of Rabba Janda is being lauded for his chemistry with Rashmika, who plays his wife in the film. When asked about his chemistry with his female co-stars, Sidharth said, “I’m lucky to romance so many women onscreen and portray the old school charm of a man singing to a girl.” Hopeful that Rabba Janda will also become an iconic track, the 37-year-old remarked, “It is also special because this is the first time that I’m romancing a heroine in the 1970s style. I hope this song gets the same love as my old songs. Hopefully, it will live on for years and months to come.”

As for Rashmika, Rabba Janda marks her first romantic song in Bollywood. Sharing her thoughts on the same, she said, “Bollywood romantic songs were a thing. In South, we’ve mass masala, item numbers and dance numbers. So, while I was growing up, romantic songs always meant Bollywood. Rabba Janda is my first Bollywood romantic song and I’m so excited about it.”

The actor, who marked her Bollywood debut with Goodbye recently, further added, “When I was shooting for the song, the tune was constantly going on and on in my head. I fell in love with it the first time I heard it. I told Sidharth, ‘We’ve a banging song, it’s really nice and cool.’”

Rabba Janda is composed by Tanishk, written by Shabbir Ahmed, and sung by Jubin Nautiyal. Set in the 1970s, Mission Majnu is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India’s most covert operations. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, it also features Kumud Mishra, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Mir Sarwar, and Zakir Hussain. The film is all set to premiere on January 19, 2023, on Netflix. ​

