Tollywood actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) legislator Nandamuri Balakrishna has triggered a fresh controversy with his alleged comments against nurses where the representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Nursing Welfare Association have demanded an apology from the actor.

Sensing the trouble over his comments, he said that he regretted his comments if they hurt somebody’s sentiments and put an end to the controversy to avoid further damage to his reputation.

Balakrishna has been hosting a talk show unstoppable on Aha, a Telugu OTT platform. He successfully completed the show’s first season and the actor invited Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief, movie star Pawan Kalyan aka Power Star to Unstoppable-2, the second season of the show.

During the show, Balakrishna explained a motorbike accident during his college days to Pawan Kalyan where he received injuries. He planned to undergo medical treatment in a hospital by lying that he was injured as he fell in the house. Explaining the incident, the actor informed the power star in the show with a cuss word that the nurse is looking so beautiful that he revealed the truth behind his injuries.

The representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Nursing Welfare Association raised their objection towards the language the actor used while referring to a nurse and demanded an apology from Balakrishna.

Responding to the demand made by the nursing association, the actor said that some vested interests have been making bad propaganda in his comments. He said that they distorted his comments. In a way to put an end to the controversy, the star has said that he regretted if somebody were hurt by his comments.

It is not the first time the Hindupur MLA has indulged in neck-deep controversy with his tongue slip. His comments on Tollywood popular actor Late Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR at the success meet of his recent black buster movie Veerasimha Reddy received severe criticism from the fans of ANR, where they demanded an apology from Balakrishna.

