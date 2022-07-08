Nick Jonas Says Baby Malti Marie Brings Him 'Lot of Joy,' Calls Parenthood 'Life Changing'

Actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently celebrated the homecoming of their baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas after she spent 100 days in the NICU.

Nick spoke about parenthood during an appearance at the ACC Golf Championship. In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier, the Jonas brother singer opened up about the beauty of fatherhood and what his parenting journey has been like so far. “It is certainly life changing,” Nick described how his daughter’s arrival had started shaping his life differently.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas welcomed their baby daughter Malti Marie via surrogate, earlier this year. The couple has been more than thrilled after the arrival of their first child.

Nick gushed about his daughter and said, “[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.” He also spoke about the child’s health after coming home from NICU and said, “All is good”.

In the past Nick has revealed how he sings classic songs for his daughter and how he is yet to introduce her to the music of the Jonas brothers.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently shared an extremely cute picture with her baby daughter on her Instagram account. Priyanka is also seen along with her best friend Tamanna Dutt and captioned her picture “22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.. love you @tam2cul ❤️#bestfriends #Godson #friendslikefamily”

See the post here:

The Hollywood star can be seen enjoying some outdoor time in a picturesque location along with her best friend and their two kids.

Priyanka has also previously reflected on welcoming their daughter back after being in neonatal intensive care, in an emotional Mother’s Day post, “We can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.”

