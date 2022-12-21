Niyati Fatnani and Arjun Bijlani Shoot Under Extreme Cold For Upcoming Show ‘Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon’

Television actresses Niyati Fatnani and Arjun Bijlani will be soon seen in Yash Patnaik’s upcoming show, ‘Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon’. The two have already started shooting for the show. Recently, the duo visited Mussoorie for the same where they worked under extreme cold. Recently, Niyati took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures of her shoot in Mussoorie.

In the pictures, the actress was seen having a fun time with Arjun Bijlani. She wrote in the caption, “Oh Mussoorie ❤️❤️❤️ I can’t wait for you’ll to see two Sindhis in one frame Won’t spill beans but in short had so much fun creating something new in this beautiful weather with beautiful ppl. Also, the last pic says it all how it felt to come from 0 degrees to 35 degrees ."

As soon as Niyati posted the pictures, fans speculated that the actress was shooting for Bhediya in Mussoorie with Arjun Bijlani. One of the fans wrote, “Can’t wait to watch you perform in the show," while another wrote,"Super excited to watch you both perform."

For the unversed, Niyati will be seen doing a cameo role in the upcoming supernatural love story titled Bhediya, but her character details are still hidden. The show also stars Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani in key roles. Earlier, Reem also talked about the show and told Telly Chakkar, “Yes. Excited hu kaafi, kuch alag karne jaa rahi hu (I am very excited, going to do something different). All your support and love are much needed. Thank you!"

Bhediya is touted to be a thriller and will reportedly be a vampire show. However, not much details about its plot are known as of now. Earlier, it was also speculated that Karan’s ladylove Tejasswi Prakash will also be a part of the show. However, later, it was clarified that the Naagin 6 actress will not romance Karan for the vampire thriller.

