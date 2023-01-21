Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is presently lodged in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200-crore money laundering case, has once again written a letter and claimed actor Nora Fatehi changed her statement before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and was jealous of his relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez.

The statement came as a Delhi court adjourned actor Nora Fatehi’s plea against Fernandez alleging that the latter made defamatory allegations against her for “malicious reasons" and to destroy her career.

In a letter dated January 20, Chandrashekhar said Fatehi’s first statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is different from her statement to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW). “The entire statement is changed ana now stories are being made, and the same can be very well verified and compared with the chargesheet by the ED and now the EOW," he said.

He further claims the statement shows how Fatehi is “manipulating" with “malafide" intentions.

He alleged that Fatehi was “always jealous of Jacqueline" and would keep “brainwashing" him against the latter. “Nora was always jealous of Jacqueline and was always brainwashing against Jacqueline so she wanted me to leave Jacqueline and start dating her," he wrote.

He alleged Fatehi would try calling him “at least 10 times a day," and would continue to call him if he didn’t answer.

He called Fatehi’s claim that she refused a luxury car from him a “very big lie," as “she was after my life that her car had to change as the ‘CLA’ that she had looked very cheap." He said he bought her the car and the chats and screenshots are with the ED for proof.

He wrote he wanted to give her a Range Rover but ended up giving her a BMW 5-series car as she required it “urgently." He alleged Fatehi asked him to register the car under her Fatehi’s friend’s husband Mehboob aka Bobby Khan as she was non-Indian.

His allegation contrasts with Fatehi’s claim to the ED in which she claimed that Chandrashekar’s wife Leena Maria Paul (Leena Paulose) had invited her to a charity event at a five-star hotel in Chennai, in December 2020, and she was offered a new iPhone, a Gucci bag and a BMW car.

She had said the car was given to her brother-in-law who sold the luxury vehicle in February 2021 due to “some financial issues.” “I did not receive anything else besides the items mentioned above (Gucci bag and mobile phone), also the BMW was not given to me, it was given to Bobby (cousin’s husband) instead,” Fatehi had told the agency.

Chandrashekhar, in his letter, alleged, that they never had a professional transaction as she claims except for once when she attended an event for his “cancer foundation" for which an official payment was made.

He said he began avoiding Fatehi as he and Fernandez were in a “serious relationship". He alleged Fatehi would call him to help Bobby set up a music production company, which he did. He also said that Fatehi would send him pictures of luxury bags from Hermes and jewellery which he gave her. “Ask her to produce one bill of the Hermes bag that she has," he wrote adding that Fatehi would fail to show the bills as the bag costed more than Rs 2 crore.

He referred to Fatehi’s statement of him promising her a house and said she had already taken a large amount from him to purchase a property for her family in Casablanca, Morocco.

He also denied the recent allegations made by Nicki Janboli and Chahath Khanna and called them “cheap tricks."

Regarding Fernadez, he said she is someone who he “love and respect" and he would not contest her statements “as I know how this whole episode has taken a toll on her and as I have told even before its my responsibility to make sure that she is out of this whole mess as she has nothing to do with this."

He further said, “my loved ones have been troubled only to pressurize me, and now soon this will be proved, and whatever she has told recently before EOW, I am sure she has her reasons, but again no matter what I will stand by her and prove her innocence."

Fatehi’s Defamation Case Against Fernandez

Meanwhile, a Delhi court is likely to hear on March 25 a criminal complaint filed by Fatehi against Fernandez.

Fatehi, in her complaint, has said she has “a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing".

The court had on November 15 granted bail to Fernandez, who is an accused in the money laundering case. She was not arrested in the case. The court had on August 31 taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before it.

