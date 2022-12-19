Delhi Court To Hear Nora Fatehi's Defamation Case Against Jacqueline Fernandez on January 21

Delhi court will hear the criminal case filed by actor Nora Fatehi against Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly defaming her in “bad faith” and with “mala fide intention," on January 21, officials said on Monday. The two were questioned in a Rs 200 crore money laundering case filed against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Patiala House Court was due to hear arguments on charge against Fernandez but deferred it to January 21. Fatehi is likely to appear during the January hearing as she is the complainant in the matter.

The Metropolitan Magistrate Kapil Gupta will hear Fatehi’s fresh defamation complaint against Fernandez and several media houses allegedly maligning her image. The case was first sent to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarwaria and the same was then handed over to MM Gupta.

Nora has accused Fernandez for “unfairly dragging” her name into a Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving ‘conman’ Sukesh Chandrashekar.

According to Fatehi, Fernandez sought to criminally defame her in order to destroy her career to further her own interests, since they are both working in the same industry and have similar backgrounds, amongst other reasons.

Both of them have been questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in relation to the scam multiple times. While Jacqueline is an accused in the money laundering case, Nora is still a person of interest and a witness.

Apart from Jacqueline, Nora has also arrayed 15 media organisations as accused in her complaint.

Nora’s complaint said: “the complainant has a pristine reputation apart from a rapidly progressing career which has quite obviously threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on fair footing.”

The defamatory statement was made by Fernandez was circulated by the media houses made accused in the complaint with an intent to defame her, the counsel said.

The complaint claimed the allegations made by Fernandez, also a Bollywood actor, that Fatehi had received gifts from Chandrashekhar were wrong.

“The only time the complainant spoke to Chandrashekhar was when his wife, Leena Maria Paul, made her speak to him over speakerphone at the event in Chennai where the complainant was invited by Leena. At the event, the complainant was gifted an iPhone and a Gucci bag by Leena. No gifts were ever received by the complainant from Chandrashekhar,” Fatehi has said in the complaint.

Moreover, Nora denied she had received a luxury car from Chandrashekhar and said it was part payment to her brother-in-law Bobby Khan, who Chandrashekhar had approached for directing a movie.

“Since the complainant had never even spoken to Chandrashekhar let alone having met him, hence the imputation made by the Fernandez and the subsequent publishing of the same by the accused media houses are untrue,” the complaint said.

Meanwhile, Special Judge Shailendra Malik deferred the matter of the money laundering case for December 20 after being told by the counsel appearing for Fernandez that she is yet to receive complete copies of the charge sheet and other documents by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The court had on November 15 granted regular bail to the actress. Fernandes has not arrested in the case.

She was also granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh on the condition that she will not leave the country without the court’s prior permission, and directed her to join the investigation as and when asked by the ED.

On August 31, the court had taken cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate and asked Fernandez to appear before the court.

With agency inputs

