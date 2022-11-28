Nora Fatehi Is All Set To Bring The House Down at FIFA 2022, Here's A Glimpse

The news of Nora Fatehi performing at the FIFA World Cup 2022 has garnered massive traction on the internet. Now, as the date of her performance is nearing, the Bollywood diva is leaving no stone unturned to brace fans for her finale show. On Sunday, Nora Fatehi shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her performance rehearsal, wherein she is seen instructing her crew to be extra careful with every move. “For this, we have to be really careful, really really careful, even when we are lifting our fingers. We have to be so coordinated,” she says in the video.

In other portions of the clip, her entire dance crew can be seen getting ready for the big day. From tying shoelaces tight to stretching, snippets of the video display how Fatehi is working hard in making her performance at the closing ceremony a massive hit. The diva, who is dressed in camouflage-printed athleisure, holds a mic as she takes the center position and sways in co-ordinating with her crew. At one point she performs the hook step of one of her hit numbers, Garmi, seemingly indicating that the track might feature in her FIFA performance playlist.

Nora Fatehi is scheduled to perform at the FIFA Fan Fest and then again at the closing ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday, November 29. Watch the behind-the-scenes glimpse of Nora Fatehi’s performance prep here:

Last month, Nora Fatehi featured in the official Qatar World Cup anthem Light The Sky in collaboration with Manal, Rahma Riad, and Balqees. During a previous statement in a press release for the FIFA website, Nora Fatehi stated that her team is gearing up to provide multiple surprises to make her performance historic.

“The FIFA Fan Festival will be an amazing experience. Fans from all over the world will be introduced to the Arab culture, which is also part of my story – we can celebrate a great football party altogether. Our team is preparing many surprises to provide a historic performance — be excited,” she said.

The BTS clip of the ongoing preparation has garnered the right amount of anticipation and excitement for her main performance.

