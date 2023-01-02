NTR 30: Jr NTR’s Next With Koratala Siva To Release Globally; Deets Inside

The new year kicks off with good news, especially for Jr NTR fans. The RRR actor's much-anticipated film NTR30 release day has been announced along with an update on its production. On Sunday, the makers of the movie made a new announcement that states that the shooting for his 30th film will begin next month and the revenge drama with Koratala Siva is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 5 next year.

NTR30 was planned to begin production in June 2022, but it was postponed due to the failure of Siva's directorial, Acharya. NTR Arts, the actor's production house shared an update with a poster. The description reads, “A man's fury is the cure for a disease called courage. NTR30 in cinemas on April 5th, 2024. The shoot begins next month. Happy New Year."

NTR 30 reunites Jr NTR with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva, whose most recent film was Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. Hari Krishna K. and Sudhakar Mikkilineni will produce the film and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will present it. Music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography by R. Rathnavelu. The flick will be released worldwide and will be made in Telugu.

The Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a teaser of his next flick NTR30. Captioning the post, he wrote, “My next with Koratala Siva…"

Meanwhile, Jr NTR was most recently seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, which became a worldwide sensation. The actor's 29th film was RRR, a period action drama. He played Komaram Bheem, a freedom fighter and his story parallels that of Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, who rebelled against the colonial British.

On the work front, the actor will also collaborate with Prashanth Neel on NTR 31, which may star Aamir Khan in a major role.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here