Pappi Jhappi Song: Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal Kiss and Tell In New Govinda Naam Mera Track

Another song from Govinda Naam Mera dropped on Monday and it shows Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani grooving yet again. Titled Pappi Jhappi, the song features Vicky and Kiara slowing things down while singing about showering kisses and hugs. The music video of the same shows Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani in quirky clothes swooning and dancing along with a group of other dancers.

In one of the portions, the two actors sitting in a red vintage car grooving to the beats. The song has been composed by Meet Bros, penned by Kumaar, and sung by Meet Bros and Harry Arora. Karan Johar shared the song on Instagram and wrote, “All Happy Shappy vibes! Pappi Jhappi song out now. Govinda Naam Mera streaming from 16th December on Disney+ Hotstar!"

While some people liked the song, others were not fully impressed. One of the netizens wrote, “Hahaha good one". “This album is giving us old bollywood vibes," added another. However, a fan was not impressed with the lyrics. “Better get more Punjabi songs. This one is super bakwas. I wonder why actors don’t object to such stupid lyrics!" the comment read. “Level of Bollywood songs these days! Are they out of lyrics or what?(laughing crying emojis)," another added.

This is the third song that has been released from the album. Previously, the makers dropped Kyaa Baat Haii 2.0 and Bijli which were loved by fans.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Naam Mera revolves around the life of a charming young man Govinda Waghmare who is trying to juggle time between his wife and girlfriend with a pinch of confusion, chaos, and laughter. The film which is produced by Karan Johar will be released digitally on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on December 16. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

