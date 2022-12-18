With MP Muslim Board's Criticism & Fresh Complaint in Bihar, Calls For Ban on Deepika, Shah Rukh's 'Pathaan' Grow

The controversy over Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming movie “Pathaan" is refusing to die. Ever since the song “Besharam Rang" was aired, from ministers to to seers, and now Muslim board, have taken objection against the song. The first one to criticise was Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had recently frowned upon the colour of Deepika Padukone’s attire in the song and called for its “rectification".

Let’s look at some of the latest developments

MP Muslim Board Demands Ban on Movie

After the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) raised objection and called for a ban on the release of “Pathaan", Madhya Pradesh’s Ulema Board has now expressed displeasure over the same. The board demanded that the movie should not be allowed to release in theatres. The board’s chief said ‘Pathaans’ were a highly respected community and the movie disrespects Islam. The board has called for a boycott and its chief Syed Anas Ali said the film must be stopped from releasing over ‘obscenity’.

Fresh Complaint Filed in Bihar and Mumbai

After Mumbai, now a complaint petition was filed before a court in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, seeking an FIR against Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone for “hurting religious sentiments" of Hindus in a song of their upcoming film ‘Pathaan’. Sudhir Ojha, a Muzaffarpur-based lawyer, filed the prayer before the CJM court on Friday, which will hear the matter on January 3.

MP Speaker, Minister Demand Ban On Film

MP Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam criticised “Pathaan" and questioned if Shahrukh Khan if can watch the movie with his daughter. Why only one religion is targeted, he asked. MP Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav said Chocolate Hero (Shahrukh Khan) should understand that our culture should not be hurt.

Meanwhile, in MP, Sadhus and saints also protested against Pathaan. Sages, too, have also jumped into the arena of protest against “Pathaan". Many sadhus protesting against Pathan have demanded to stop the release of the film.

