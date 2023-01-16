Pathaan on OTT: Delhi HC Directs YRF to Include Audio Description, Subtitles For Hearing, Visually Impaired People

Ahead of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s theatrical release, the Delhi High Court has directed Yash Raj Films to prepare an audio description, close captions and subtitles in Hindi for hearing and visually impaired people for the film’s OTT release. Besides this, Justice Prathiba M Singh has also directed the producers to submit the same to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for a decision on re-certification by February 20, reports Live Law. The decision on re-certification will be taken by March 10.

Meanwhile, reports state that the film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, however, there has been no confirmation from the makers. Pathaan will have a theatrical release on January 25.

Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles, will see SRK’s comeback on the big screen after 4 years. Directed by Siddharth Anand, it will be a part of YRF’s spy universe along with films such as Tiger and War. SRK was recently in Dubai to promote Pathaan. The trailer of the film was also shown on the Burj Khalifa. The actor has now returned to Mumbai.

Recently, Yash Paryani, the co-founder of SRK Universe gave out details of this plan in an interview with Pinkvilla. He said, “SRK Universe is organizing FDFS of Pathaan in over 200 cities. We are expecting over 50,000 SRK fans to join our shows and we expect minimum bookings worth Rs 1 crore from our FDFS celebrations alone. We are doing this event across cities.”

Besides Pathaan, the actor will also be seen in two more films this year. He has collaborated with director Atlee and actress Nayanthara for the film Jawan, following which he will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

