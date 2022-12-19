Prabhas Opens Up About His Wedding Plans But It Depends On Salman Khan

Prabhas, the most popular pan-India star and Telugu cinema’s most eligible bachelor, has always been the talk of the town. His personal life has always managed to grab the media’s attention. From Anushka Shetty to Kriti Sanon, many actresses have been linked to the Baahubali star but the actor has consistently denied these rumours. Prabhas, who recently appeared as a guest on the most-watched Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable With NBK S2, sent the Internet into a tizzy by opening up about his wedding plans. He was spotted spilling the beans on his love life and marriage plans.

In the promo video, Balakrishna is seen questioning the Bahubali actor about his marriage plans. The host also revealed that he recently questioned Sharwanand about his wedding plans and received the response that he will marry after Prabhas. To this, Balakrishna told Prabhas that he must tell the viewers when is he getting married. “If Sarwanand has said that he will marry after me, then I should say that I will marry after Salman Khan does.” Prabhas instantly responded with a brilliant yet humorous retort as he laughed aloud.

The makers of the show shared the promo video on their Instagram handle and wrote, “Everything you wanted to know and every way you like him to be…Darling Prabhas at his witty and fun best with Nandamuri Balakrishna on Unstoppable With NBK S2, premieres December 30.”

A few weeks back, there were rumours circulating that Prabhas is dating his Adipurush co-star Kriti Sanon. Later, in an Instagram Story, Kriti Sanon stated that the “rumours are absolutely baseless." It was her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan who had gone a little “too wild" and sparked the relationship rumours. “It’s neither pyaar, nor PR. Our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter leads to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let burst your bubble. The rumours are absolutely baseless," read Kriti Sanon’s statement.

