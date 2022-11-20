Preity Zinta Celebrates 24 Years Of Soldier; Pens A Wholesome Note For Bobby Deol, Abbas-Mastan

Preity Zinta made her debut with Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se but she rose to prominence with Abbas-Mastan’s action-thriller Soldier. Released in 1998, as the film completes 24 years, Preity could not help herself but go down memory lane as she recalled her experiences from that time period along with a wholesome note. In the note, she also thanked her co-actor Bobby Deol and producer Ramesh Taurani for giving her the chance.

On Sunday, the Koi Mil Gayaa Star took to her Instagram handle to share the title track from her second movie along with a note that was filled with nostalgia and good memories. Her caption read, “Soldier was my second release but the first film I signed. I was so confused that I would be working with two directors with one name. Thank you Abbas Bhai and Mustan Bhai for never letting me falter. Thank you Rameshji for this opportunity and for not getting upset with me for leaving set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan. Thank you Bobby for being you and for bringing me into the movies and thank you to the entire cast and crew for so much fun during the Australia, New Zealand and Rajasthan schedules. I will always miss you Saroj ji. You taught me how to be a heroine…"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Preity G Zinta (@realpz)

Given that Soldier remains as one of the most memorable films of the 90s, several fans showed their excitement in the comment section. One of them wrote, “I miss this era of Bollywood Movies. The stories, the stories, the songs, the dances, and the actresses. Brings back to my childhood. Salaam from Sumatra Indonesia!" Another commented, “Since the day I am in love with you. Thanks for making my childhood awesome!" Someone also said, “An iconic film with iconic songs. Please come back. We miss you!"

Although Soldier was Preity Zinta’s first film she signed, Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.. ended up being released before Soldier and was thus Zinta’s film debut. Soldier was the first film in Abbas-Mustan’s career, which was not a Hollywood remake or adaptation.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here