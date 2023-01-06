Prince Harry Recalls 'Googling' Meghan Markle And Watching Her 'Love Scenes'

Prince Harry is gearing up to release his highly-anticipated autobiography Spare which sheds light on the scathing details about the Royal family. While one of the leaked excerpts from the same had shed light on physical altercation by his brother William, now Prince of Wales, that led to a major fall out between them as it found its cause in Harry’s entanglement with Meghan Markle. And now a fresh excerpt reveals that the young prince had made the “mistake" of googling Meghan Markle around the same time when he started dating the Suits actress.

According to Page Six which reported about the excerpt, Prince Harry wrote, “I made the mistake of Googling and watching some of her love scenes online. I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room. I didn’t need to see such things live.”

Recalling further about how his brother Prince William and wife Kate Middleton used to fondly watch the legal drama, he was taken aback when he had revealed to William about his dating arrangement with Meghan Markle, only to have met with a, “f**k off" from his elder brother. He shared, “I was baffled, until Willy and Kate explained that they were regular — nay, religious — viewers of Suits. They barraged me with questions. All this time I’d thought Willy and Kate might not welcome Meg into the family, but now I had to worry about them hounding her for an autograph."

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got married in 2018 after dating for two years. Prior to that, the Suits actor was married to Trevor Engelson while she headlined one of the most successful legal dramas of all time. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan garnered a lot of flak when they decided to give up their Royal titles and move to Canada. Reportedly, they took the decision due to tension between them and the other members of the British royal family.

Later in 2021, in an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple had alleged that Prince Charles stopped taking Prince Harry’s calls after he resigned from royal duties. Not just this, but Meghan had also claimed that Kate Middleton made her cry during her wedding week.

