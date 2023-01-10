Rakul Preet Singh on Chhatriwali: 'It's Not Bold But As Normal As It Can Be'

Time and again, Rakul Preet Singh has picked up varied roles and won audience’s hearts with her performances in films. The actress will soon be seen in the romantic comedy ‘Chhatriwali’. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of a condom-tester. The makers recently released the trailer and it has now become the talk of the town as the film is about a bold and mindful topic to the screen i.e. sex education.

While the actress will be coming up with a less-spoken topic about sex education in ‘Chhatriwali’, it has certainly been a journey and a thought process of the actress behind choosing the film. Recently during the trailer launch event, Rakul was seen speaking about why she choose this topic. She said, “I think for me it’s not about the subject being bold, I think the entire conversation is that it’s not bold it is as normal as it can be and I am a believer that if we talk about key health, mental health, emotional health then why not about sexual health. You know ‘It’s not an option it is compulsory hai’. I truly believe this is the only thing we don’t have an option in life so why education related to it should be an option and I think it’s very important and it’s a need of the hour."

She further added, “When I read the script I connected with it so much that I felt… you know sometimes you have certain beliefs but it comes to you in the form of the script it just re intrigues the fact that yes I think I should do something which will help people, obviously, entertainment being on the forefront and I connected with it so much that nobody has ever spoken about the effects of it on women’s health like it’s talking about abortion, miscarriages but can anyone of us tell how many abortions can a woman’s body take and what are the ill effects and how does it traumatise women you know mentally, emotionally, physically and these are the conversations we need to have for a society to hope and to move forward, Right?"

The actress concluded, “So yeah, I just felt that this was something that I really connected with and hence the film. Whether it’s bold or not but the thought is it should not be considered as a bold topic”.

‘Chhatriwali’ is all set to release on 20th January. The film also stars Sumeet Vyas in a pivotal role.

