Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He Made Neetu Kapoor Emotional After Earning His First Salary

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is equally filmi in real life as he is on the big screen. In a recent interview, the 39-year-old revealed what he did with his first salary. Speaking to Mashable India, Ranbir said that he earned his first paycheck of Rs 250 while assisting his uncle Rajiv Kapoor in 1996 for the film Prem Granth. The movie starred Ranbir’s father Rishi Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit.

He told the news website, “Like a good boy, I went to my mother’s room and I put it on her feet.” The Jagga Jasoos actor said that his mother and actress Neetu Kapoor looked at the money and started crying. Ranbir described it as one of “those film moments” that he performed.

The actor will next be seen in Yash Raj Films period action drama Shamshera. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor.

In his latest interview, Ranbir also shared details about his secret social media presence. In an interview with Koffee with Karan, actress Alia Bhatt had shared that her husband does in fact have an account on Instagram. Now responding to the existence of his concealed social media presence, the actor said, “See but the thing is that I don’t post and I have no followers. So what’s the point.”

He added that he is on social media so that he can follow other celebrities. However, he did end the answer on a hopeful note and added, “Never say never. You know I could make my account public. But as of now I am okay.” Ranbir’s biggest cheerleader on social media seems to be his wife and actress Alia. The 29-year-old has been sharing posts pertaining to Shamshera.

The couple who tied the knot earlier in April this year will also be seen together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming magnum opus Brahmastra. The fantasy fiction will be released in theatres on September 9.

