Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'cruz Starrer 'Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ To Premiere at IFFI; Deets Inside

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D’cruz starrer social comedy Tera Kya Hoga Lovely will be premiered at the IFFI Goa, on 25th November 2022. On Thursday, Ileana took to her Instagram handle, dropped a poster of the film and shared the news with her fans. “This is such a ‘lovely’ feeling Can’t wait to see you tomorrow IFFI, Goa for the Gala Premiere along with @randeephooda and @balwindersinghjanjua," she wrote. Randeep Hooda also shared the update on his Instagram handle.

Helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua and written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan and Kunal Mandekar, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, is set against the backdrop of Haryana and casts a light on India’s obsession with the fair skin. However, the film doesn’t just revolve around a dusky girl who suffers from the social prejudice but also what she does to address it which results in a lot of emotion and commotion!

Speaking about the gala premiere at IFFI, Ileana D’Cruz said, “I believe movies that can make you laugh while also leaving a strong message are rare and such is our film, ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’. The entire team at Sony Pictures International Productions along with our director Balwinder Singh Janjua is excited for audiences to experience the film for the very first time. We are grateful to IFFI for giving this film a gala premiere and an opportunity for us to be there."

Randeep Hooda also added, “I am pleased to have ‘Tera Kya Hoga Lovely’ screened at IFFI and it is for the first time audiences will get to experience this special film. It deals with an important subject but in a very light-hearted way. Ileana and I are working together for the first time and hoping we are able to match the audience’s expectations."

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is the first time that Randeep and Illeana shared the screen. They will now attend the gala premiere at the 53rd edition of the International Festival of India (IFFI), Goa.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here