Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Buy First House Together, This is How Much It Costs

The power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has reportedly bought a sea-facing quadruplex in the lush residential tower Sagar Resham in Mumbai's Bandstand, Bandra. According to several media reports, the luxurious house is priced at a staggering cost of Rs 119 crores. Interestingly, the couple is now neighbours to the Bollywood Khans, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as their new house is located between Salman's Galaxy Apartments and SRK's Mannat bungalow.

This month, the Bajirao Mastani actor was the first Indian to glorify Esquire Magazine Singapore. In an exclusive interview with the magazine, Ranveer opened up about his childhood, enormous Bollywood aspirations, and life with his ladylove Deepika. When asked what is he looking forward to celebrating in life, the actor answered, “Deepika and I just bought our first house together, so we’re building our home! I moved into her place after the wedding, so it’s been about four years now. But this is our first home together. Because she’s so busy with everything she does and I’m also busy, and she’s very homely. " He calls her “gharelu" and stated that they don’t go out much, and love spending time with each other at home.

In 2013, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone collaborated for the first time in Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela. The pair dated for six years before marrying in a secret ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in the film Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan; Fighter, starring Hrithik Roshan, and the Indian remake of The Intern along with Amitabh Bachchan. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh was most recently seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which was released on May 13. The actor is set to appear in Rohit Shetty's Circus alongside Pooja Hegde. He will soon be seen in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar, alongside Alia Bhatt.

