Ranveer Singh Grooves To Current Laga Re In This Viral Pap Video; Netizens Love His 'Energy'

After Sooryavanshi, Ranveer Singh is headlining Rohit Shetty’s upcoming zany comedy Cirkus. The trailer that was released earlier this month has already amped up the excitement of the fans to see the Gully Boy actor’s finesse in the genre of comedy. And with the first song ‘Current Laga Re’ already topping the charts, Ranveer Singh can’t stop himself from grooving to the catchy tune and it is evident from a Pap video that has surfaced recently.

On Sunday, a Paparazzo Instagram handle shared a clip of the ever-energetic actor exiting a studio after a photoshoot and shaking his legs to ‘Current Laga Re’. Sporting a suave black dress and cap matched with white sunglasses and a blingy chain, Ranveer Singh can also be seen momentarily hugging his director Rohit Shetty and dancing in front of the paparazzi. Needless to say, the Dil Dhadakne Do Actor was in his element.

The actor’s fans had a rather hilarious response to the short video. One of them wrote, “Rohit Shetty be like-Har Jagah Shuru Ho Jata Hai!" Another one commented, “Vibe hai Vibe!!" Someone also said, “Ye Banda khudke speakers leke ghumta hai. I mean kaha se lata hai ye energy? Insane!" A fan also stated, “Kya bandaa hai yaaar!"

Earlier in the day, Ranveer Singh had also taken to his Instagram handle to share pictures from the photoshoot where he can be seen wearing the same dress as seen in the paparazzi’s clip. The black and white pictures showed the actor in various poses. Meanwhile, he used a man emoji as his caption.

Cirkus is touted to be an out-of-the-box comedy film. Besides Ranveer, it also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma in key roles. Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. The film is loosely inspired by a string of movies and plays like Angoor, Do Dooni Chaar and Bhranti Bilas which were also adapted from William Shakespeare’s ‘The Comedy Of Errors’.

The trailer presented Ranveer Singh-Varun Sharma in double roles and unveiled what happens after they realise the same. The trailer also featured a glimpse of Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, who will surely remind you of actresses from the 80s. Needless to say, the trailer is entertaining, cheerful and promises ‘4 times fun’. However, what will surely catch your attention while watching the trailer is Deepika Padukone’s special appearance. Towards the end of the clip, she is seen tapping feet with Ranveer. Cirkus is slated to release on December 23, 2022.

