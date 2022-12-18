Raveena Tandon Bonds With Son Ranbir During FIFA World Cup Playoffs, See Here

Bollywood celebs are stoked about the finale of the FIFA World Cup 2022. As such, a whole lot of them have already flown to Qatar to cheer for their favorite teams. From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, it’s raining stars in the Doha capital. Among that lot is Raveena Tandon who is there with her son Ranbir Thadani. The two of them also caught the playoffs between Croatia and Morocco on Saturday.

Raveena Tandon took to her Instagram handle to share some pictures and videos from the playoffs. One can see the KGF 2 actress rocking a ponytail along with a black top and a denim jacket. As for Ranbir, he flaunted a red T-shirt. Needless to say, the mother and son duo enjoyed the thrilling match between the two teams as the videos posted by her captured the teams in action.

In another video, Ranbir was seen helping Raveena take videos of the field. There were other miscellaneous pictures as well from the event. The actress wrote in the caption, “Fifa2022. It’s Son Time ! #croatiavsmorocco #achrafhakimi #worldcup #qatar"

Happy to see the mother and son bonding, Farah Khan cheekily wrote, “Mothers of the year" to which Raveena Tandon responded, “Hahaha Ya that’ll be our captions!" Meanwhile, one of the fans wrote, “Bro’s like ‘Gimme a break mom’. Another one commented, “Glad to know you are here in Qatar. Wish I could have met you. You are my favourite!" Someone also stated, “Lol typical teenager! You look great Raveena!"

As for the Bollywood stars that are going to attend the FIFA World Cup finals between France and Argentina, the list includes Kartik Aaryan, Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Chunky Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Karisma Kapoor among many others.

