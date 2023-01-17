Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wrap Up The Shoot For Their Debut Production Venture ‘Girls Will Be Girls’

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are undoubtedly one of the most loved Bollywood couples. After delivering several successful projects as actors, they are now all set to debut as producers. Last year, the couple launched its production house, Pushing Button Studios and now they have wrapped up the shoot of its first film titled ‘Girls Will be Girls’.

The movie, which went through a 45-day schedule, was being shot in picturesque locales of Uttarakhand. Helmed by Shuchi Talati, the film is about the life of a 16-year-old girl in an elite boarding school in a small Himalayan town and how her rebellious coming-of-age phase is hijacked by her mother who herself never got to come of age.

After wrapping up the film as a producer, Ali Fazal said, “We are so happy to announce that our first film as producers has wrapped up. The feeling is an interesting mix of jitters and excitement .. excited only because to be able to be in a position where we get to prepare stories in collaboration with a bunch of very cool and very talented people indeed. I am so proud of our actors who have outdone themselves. I am thankful to The entire team that worked endlessly to bring this idea to fruition. Now we gear up for phase two- which is post production. Cannot wait to share this with the world.”

Richa Chadha also added, “Girls Will be Girls is going to be a memorable film in my life because many firsts are attached to it. It is the first film from my production house and the first film after my wedding. This is the movie that helped me evolve as an actor as well as a producer. All the cast and crew were so used to working together that it felt more like a family and we are gonna miss that.”

The film is an Indo-French co-production that is being jointly produced by Pushing Buttons Studios, Crawling Angel Films, Dolce Vita Films and Blink Digital Media.

Talking about Richa and Ali, the two tied the knot in October last year. The couple had an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi with their close friends and family in attendance. Later, the duo also hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai.

