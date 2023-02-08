Around five back-to-back earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed over 8,000 people and left thousands injured. Countries around the world have mobilised rapidly to send aid and rescue workers to Turkey and Syria. Amid this, the television industry of India has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and damage of property in the two countries. Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Disha Parmar, Shilpa Shetty and many others took to their respective social media handles to share condolences and messages of support for those affected by the tragedy.

“My thoughts and prayers are for the victim families of the earthquake. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured,” wrote Rupali Ganguly on Instagram.

Disha Parmar shared a news article reporting the death toll in Turkey on her social media handle and posted a broken heart emoticon along with it.

Rashami Desai reshared a post by Indian Army which stated that an 89-member medical team was sent to earthquake-hit Turkey for assistance.

“Sending prayers to all the people whose lives have been affected by the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria. (joined hands) May the souls of the departed rest in peace (candle),” wrote Shilpa Shetty.

Earlier, Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao and Neha Dhupia among others also expressed grief over Turkey and Syria earthquake tragedy.

On February 6, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 jolted Kahramanmaras and hit several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later in the day, another strong earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hit Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district. Neighbouring countries including Lebanon and Syria also felt the tremors. The third earthquake of 6.0 magnitude hit Goksun in Turkey. The next day, two earthquakes of magnitude 5.9 and 5.7 were reported. It is being said the earthquake of magnitude 7.8 that hit Turkey was the most powerful quake in the country in over 80 years.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared a three-month state of emergency in some of the provinces hit by earthquakes.

