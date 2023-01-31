CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#EntertainmentNews#BiggBoss16#LiveCricket#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
Home » News » Entertainment » Rupali Ganguly Reveals How She Feels When Somebody Calls Her 'Anupama' and Not By Her Name
1-MIN READ

Rupali Ganguly Reveals How She Feels When Somebody Calls Her 'Anupama' and Not By Her Name

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: January 31, 2023, 14:26 IST

Mumbai, India

Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupama in Rajan Shahi show of the same name. (Photo: Twitter)

Rupali Ganguly plays the role of Anupama in Rajan Shahi show of the same name. (Photo: Twitter)

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupama has been ruling the TRP charts for over two years now.

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is one of the top shows on Indian television and there is no doubt about it. The show has been ruling TRP charts for over two years now. To celebrate the success Anupamaa is enjoying, the team recently called for a celebration and decided to treat all with a cake on the sets of the show.

In the picture that surfaced online, Rupali Ganguly was seen cutting the cake with the show’s producer Rajan Shahi and her co-stars Alpana Buch and Arvind Vaidya. Talking about the show Rupali Ganguli shared that she feels proud when people call her ‘Anupama’ and not by her own name.

“Eternally thankful to you Rajan shahi you are a magician and thank you Star Plus for making us what we are. Wherever we go I feel happy that people call me Anupama instead of Rupali, I feel proud. I am so excited to come back to work the next day and I hope this enthusiasm continues. We will keep going," she said.

“I lost my dad in 2016 but when I walk on the sets I feel his presence. So, this is home to me. This is my home and I spend at least 12 hours on the sets and I love being here every day. Thank you each and every one of you," the actress added.

Rupali Ganguly cuts cake on the sets of Anupamaa.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Rupali talked about balancing her personal and professional life with Anupamaa and shared that the credit goes to her supportive husband. She revealed how her husband took early retirement so that he could take care of their son while she was away for a shoot.

For the unversed, Anupama is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that airs on Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, the show also stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Sagar Parekh, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne among others.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. Anupama
  2. Anupamaa
  3. Rupali Ganguly
  4. TV
first published:January 31, 2023, 14:07 IST
last updated:January 31, 2023, 14:26 IST
Read More