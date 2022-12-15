Saffron in ‘Besharam Rang’: Shah Rukh, Deepika Song in News for All the Wrong Reasons | Know About Row

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer, the much-awaited “Pathaan" movie has been making news for all the wrong reasons ever since a song — ‘Besharam Rang’ — was released. Most protests and reactions are around a saffron outfit donned by Deepika for the song. The video has received heavy criticism from Hindu outfits, BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra.

VHP’s Vinod Bhansal Slams Deepika, Calls For Ban

After Mishra, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) national spokesperson Vinod Bansal also demanded that the movie be banned and boycotted. Bansal shared a video, slamming Deepika’s dress in the lyrics ‘Besharam Rang’. Bansal took to Twitter and wrote: “Can a Pathan who believes in Islam film such scenes with a woman with Muslim symbols!! There is a limit to the absurdity of love jihadis..!!"

भगवा को बेशर्म बता एक हिंदू महिला को भगवा लंगोट पहना कर इस्लामिक जिहादियों की कठपुतली बनते हुए दिखाना क्या बोल्ड सीन है? हिंदुद्रोह की भी हद है! बॉलीवुड को बदनाम कर उसको कलंकित करने वाले इन भाईजानो और टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग को हिंदू समाज अब और नहीं झेल पाएगा..#banPathaan pic.twitter.com/zZOPA2lsDA— विनोद बंसल Vinod Bansal (@vinod_bansal) December 15, 2022

The leader also made a video, slamming the song. He said: “Calling saffron shameless, what a bold scene to show a Hindu woman wearing a saffron dress and becoming a puppet of Islamic Jihadis? There is a limit to treason too! Hindu society will no longer be able to tolerate these brothers and tukde tukde gang who tarnish Bollywood by defaming it."

MP Home Minister Slams Song

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday objected to actor Deepika Padukone’s costume in a song of Bollywood film “Pathaan" and also frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for its “rectification".

Mishra said if certain scenes in the song are not “corrected", the government will consider what to do about the screening of the movie in Madhya Pradesh.

He said the “green" and “saffron" colours of the attire of the actor (Khan) and the actress (Padukone) need to be “rectified" along with the lyrics of the song and also the title of the film, which will hit the screens next month.

SRK’s Effigy Burnt in Indore

Activists of an outfit on Wednesday staged a protest against the upcoming Bollywood film “Pathaan" and its song “Besharam Rang" in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh.

The activists of “Veer Shivaji Group” gathered at a road intersection and set effigies of actors Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on fire. They demanded to ban the film, set to hit the screens in January next year, alleging the Hindu community is feeling offended by the content of the “Besharam Rang" song.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra objected to Padukone’s costume in the song of “Pathaan" and also frowned upon the colour of the attire of Padukone and lead actor Shah Rukh Khan, calling for its “rectification".

Read all the Latest Showsha News here