SAG Award Nominations: Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Banshees of Inisherin Lead the List

In nominations to its 29th annual awards, the Screen Actors Guild heaped honors on the casts of the anarchic indie hit Everything Everywhere All at Once and the Irish tragicomedy The Banshees of Inisherin, while throwing some curve balls into the Oscar race.

The awards contenders, voted on by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-AFTRA, were announced Wednesday on Instagram Live by Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus) and Ashley Park (Emily in Paris). The nominees for the guild’s top award, best ensemble, are: Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once," The Fabelmans and Women Talking.

The SAG Awards are considered one of the most reliable Oscar bellwethers. Seldom does a movie or performance not nominated by the screen actors end up winning at the Academy Awards. Actors make up the biggest percentage of the film academy, so their choices have the largest sway.

Here are the nominations for the 29th annual Screen Actor Guild Awards, which will be handed out on February 26 in Los Angeles and shown live on Netflix:

FILM

Ensemble: Babylon; The Banshees of Inisherin; Everything Everywhere All at Once; The Fabelmans; Women Talking.

Male actor in a leading role: Austin Butler, Elvis; Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin; Brendan Fraser, The Whale; Bill Nighy, Living; Adam Sandler, Hustler.

Female actor in a leading role: Cate Blanchett, T’r; Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana de Armas, Blonde; Danielle Deadwyler, Till; Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Male actor in a supporting role: Paul Dano, The Fabelmans; Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inishirin; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin; Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse.

Female actor in a supporting role: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Hong Chau, The Whale; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin; Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once; Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Stunt Ensemble: Avatar: The Way of Water; The Batman; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever; Top Gun: Maverick; The Woman King.

TELEVISION

Drama ensemble: Better Call Saul; The Crown; Ozark; Severance; The White Lotus.

Comedy Ensemble: Abbott Elementary; Barry; The Bear; Hacks; Only Murders in the Building.

Female actor in a drama series: Jennifer Coolidge, �The White Lotus�; Elizabeth Debicki, �The Crown�; Julia Garner, �Ozark�; Laura Linney, �Ozark�; Zendaya, �Euphoria.

Male actor in a drama series: Jonathan Banks, �Better Call Saul�; Jason Bateman, �Ozark�; Jeff Bridges, �The Old Man�; Bob Odenkirk, �Better Call Saul�; Adam Scott, �Severance.�

Female actor in a comedy series: Christina Applegate, �Dead to Me�; Rachel Brosnahan, �The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel�; Quinta Brunson, �Abbott Elementary�; Jenna Ortega, �Wednesday�; Jean Smart, �Hacks.�

Male actor in a comedy series: Anthony Carrigan, �Barry�; Bill Hader, �Barry�; Steve Martin, �Only Murders in the Building�; Martin Short, �Only Murders in the Building�; Jeremy Allen White, �The Bear.�

Male actor in a TV limited series or movie: Steve Carell, �The Patient�; Taron Egerton, �Black Bird�; Sam Elliot, �1883�; Paul Walter Hauser, �Black Bird�; Evan Peters, �Dahmer � Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.�

Female actor in a TV limited series or movie: Emily Blunt, �The English�; Jessica Chastain, �George & Tammy�; Julia Garner, �Inventing Anna�; Niecy Nash-Betts, ��Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story�; Amy Seyfried, �The Dropout.�

Stunt Ensemble: �Andor�; �The Boys�; �House of the Dragon�; �The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power�; �Stranger Things.�

