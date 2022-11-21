Saif Ali Khan Says 'It Becomes Dishonest' As He Talks About Being Absent From Social Media

Fans of Saif Ali Khan often express their wish to connect with him on social media. They want the actor to treat his fans with glimpses of his professional and personal life every now and then. But the actor is one of the few celebrities in Bollywood who prefers to stay away from Instagram or Twitter. Recently, the Vikram Vedha actor opened up about his lack of presence on social media and shared that although he is quite photogenic, the hassle of maintaining a social media account discourages him from doing so.

“I am quite a photographic person, I have tonnes of pictures which even the missus sometimes pinches because I like to record things. I could share but people say don’t share this, don’t share that. I will have to talk to some manager to manage my account before I… (post it). They say this is too politically incorrect. So there is no point, it just becomes too dishonest. Then I will have 1,00,000 people saying - can you post this and do that. I don’t want to get trapped in that," Saif told CNBC TV18.

However, Saif also expressed interest in one thing that might lead him to join social media in the future. When asked about the possibility of earning money through social media, he responded, “That’s the only thing that would tempt me to do it, would be money.”

Earlier, Saif Ali Khan was also asked about his social media absence when he graced The Kapil Sharma Show along with Radhika Apte to promote their film, Vikram Vedha. Back then too, the actor maintained that one needs to keep lying if they are on Instagram. He had also claimed that he attempted to join in the past, but couldn’t find an ID. “I am happy as I am," he had said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif will next be seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush, which also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh. The actor will play the role of Raavan in the epic saga.

