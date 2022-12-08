Saiyami Kher Complains India Team Playing 'Too Much Cricket' As Ind Loses 2 Matches Against Bang

Amid India vs Bangladesh match series, actress Saiyami Kher has complained about the Indian cricket team playing ‘too much cricket’. On Thursday, she took to Twitter and talked about how frequent match series are ‘killing the excitment’ among cricket fans. She also mentioned that gone are the days when one used to look forward to match series.

“I didn’t think I would ever say this. But the Indian team is just playing way too much cricket. It’s killing the excitement. We barely finished the WC & the NZ series started now the Ban series than SL, NZ, AUS, IPL! I miss the days when we actually looked forward to a series!" she wrote. Saiyami’s tweet comes as Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in the 2nd ODI to take a lead in the three-match series by 2-0.

I didn’t think I would ever say this. But the Indian team is just playing way too much cricket. It’s killing the excitement. We barely finished the WC & the NZ series started now the Ban series than SL, NZ, AUS, IPL! I miss the days when we actually looked forward to a series!— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) December 8, 2022

Several social media users reacted to Saiyami’s Tweet and agreed with her. “Absolutely valid point. Quantity has to be maintained for a good quality of Cricket. India is playing way too much, which is affecting the performance & back to back series’, is reducing interest among fans," one of the Tweets read. Another social media user shared, “So true! And probably one of the reasons why we’re underperforming as well!"

For the unversed, Saiyami Kher played cricket at the school level for Maharashtra. She also made it to the national team selection. However, back then, she decided to play badminton state championships instead of cricket.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saiyami Kher is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Faadu: A Love Story, which also stars Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal. It will be streaming on SonyLiv from December 9 onwards.

